Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Games in week six of high school football in North Central Florida were delayed due to Hurricane Ian. We’ve collected some of the best plays from the delayed games. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:

Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:

  • Daijon Johnson of Eastside returns the second half kickoff all the way back
  • Williston’s Kyree Edwards spins away and scores
  • Kaleb Woods of Newberry makes the TD catch in traffic
  • Bradford’s Jeremiah Mckenzie finds Chason Clark who goes 69 yards
  • Dunnellon’s Chris Henry takes the sweep and takes off for the TD

