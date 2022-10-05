Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Games in week six of high school football in North Central Florida were delayed due to Hurricane Ian. We’ve collected some of the best plays from the delayed games. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:

The options are as follows:

Daijon Johnson of Eastside returns the second half kickoff all the way back

Williston’s Kyree Edwards spins away and scores

Kaleb Woods of Newberry makes the TD catch in traffic

Bradford’s Jeremiah Mckenzie finds Chason Clark who goes 69 yards

Dunnellon’s Chris Henry takes the sweep and takes off for the TD

