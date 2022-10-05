Two candidates compete to become State Ag Commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Republican candidate Wilton Simpson, who is a sitting state senator is running against Naomi Blemur. She’s an elected member of Miami-Dade’s Democratic Party.

Blemur is also the first Haitian-American to be a major-party candidate for a cabinet seat. Her goals include ensuring public school students who get free breakfast or lunch receive nutritional meals, expanding access to capital for farmers and ensuring Black and brown people have what she calls a “fair shot” at entering the state’s hemp industry.

“People are strapped on every side,” said Blemur. “While other elections may have not necessarily engaged them, I know for a fact that this election is extremely important to them.”

Simpson is endorsed by Former President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis. He was first elected to the senate in 2012 and has served the past two years as the senate president. Simpson said he isn’t taking the contest for granted.

“These races will ultimately be close, and when I say close, they can be three to five points away,” said Simpson. “But in Florida, that’s a landslide compared to four years ago.”

The State Ag Commissioner is in charge of running the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services which also includes overseeing firearm licenses. Florida voters decide on Nov. 8 who will be the newest person to fill the role.

