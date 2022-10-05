Two men accused of sex trafficking woman at Gainesville group home

Kevarius King, 20, and Justin Hoyt, 25, Alachua County Jail booking photo
(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department arrested two men accused of holding a woman against her will and forcing her to commit sexual acts with other men for money.

Officers say on Sept. 19, the victim moved into the Safe Hands Group Home on Northwest 31st Avenue which partners with homeless shelters. When she moved in, she met Justin Hoyt, 25, and Kevarius King, 20, who said they were her ‘caretakers.’

For about two weeks, the victim says she was coerced into performing oral sex, giving massages, and performing other sexual acts on dozens of men at the group home according to the arrest report. She says Hoyt and King would take photos and videos of the sexual encounters.

The victim said the pair yelled at her if she did not perform the sex acts and forced her to take drugs. The victim said it was “basically like they own me.”

On Oct. 2, she was forced to take narcotics causing her to have a seizure and go unconscious. Hoyt and King then abandoned her at the Alachua County Library Branch on Southwest 75th Street.

TRENDING: Levy County sex offender arrested again for abusing woman multiple times

She told staff she was a victim of human trafficking and asked them to call 911.

Both King and Hoyt are being held on $250,000 bonds at the Alachua County Jail on the charge of human trafficking.

