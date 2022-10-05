Two men arrested for holding a woman hostage at Gainesville group home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers arrested and charged Justin Hoyt, 25 and Kevarius King, 20 with sex trafficking.

Officers said the suspects held a woman hostage for two weeks at Safe Hands Group Home on Southwest 31st Ave. The victims said she lived in the home from September 19th till October 3rd.

Hoyt and King allegedly forced the woman to perform sexual acts on dozens of men in exchange for money. They also recorded videos and took photos of her performing those acts on a cell phone.

The arrest reports showed the woman told investigators that she’s afraid about STD’s because some of the men didn’t wear protection. She also said she was starved, forced to wear provocative clothing and was force-fed drugs and alcohol, which caused a seizure and left her unconscious.

The two men dropped her off at the Alachua County Library Branch on Southwest 75th street where she called 9-1-1.

Jean Bonser, who lives in the neighborhood, said he was shocked to hear it happened so close to home.

It was like having it next door, right next door to you,” said Bonser. “Like you said we do hear about it all over the country, stuff like this happens but when it hits right here, it hurts right here.”

King is listed as one of the group home’s CEO’s on the company’s website. The business is registered under ‘Legalinc Corporate Services’ however, paperwork to dissolve the business was filed on September 23rd.

While King doesn’t have a felony record, Hoyt has a long criminal history.

According to Alachua County Deputies, Hoyt was charged with sexual assault when he raped a 17-year-old girl back in 2016. He served 5 years in prison for that assault, including child neglect, battery, bribery, and aggravated assault.

GPD said the two men passed the home while they were serving a search warrant. They arrested the two men at Gate Gas Station on Northwest 13th street. They are currently being held on a $250,000 bond each at Alachua County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

