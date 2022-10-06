Alachua County Pets: Queen Snuggles, Sailor, and Snacky Snack

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First we have the cat that is in need of a new palace Queen Snuggles. This chin scratches loving girl is wait for her new forever friend.

Next is the long walk loving Sailor. This pup loves to play with toys and other dogs and is looking for her first mate.

Lastly is the very treat motivated Snacky Snack.

This well trained pup is searching for a new forever home and a best friend to snack with.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

