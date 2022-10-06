Charges dropped against 17-year-old accused of making bomb threats at Eastside High School

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Charges are dropped against a 17-year-old who was accused of making bomb threats to Eastside High School.

Alachua County sheriff’s officials say prosecutors dropped the charges against Reginald Copeland Jr.,17.

The state attorney’s deputy chief investigator, Darry Lloyd, said after investigating, prosecutors were not able to find any evidence against Copeland.

