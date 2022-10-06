Charges dropped against teenager accused of making bomb threats to high school

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Charges were dropped against the teenager who was accused of making bomb threats.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say prosecutors dropped the charges against Reginald Copeland Jr., 17, who was accused with making the threats to Eastside High School.

The state attorney’s deputy chief investigator, Darry Lloyd, said after investigating, prosecutors were not able to find any evidence against Copeland.

