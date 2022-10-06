Charges dropped against teenager accused of making bomb threats to high school

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Charges were dropped against the teenager who was accused of making bomb threats.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say prosecutors dropped the charges against Reginald Copeland Jr., 17, who was accused with making the threats to Eastside High School.

The state attorney’s deputy chief investigator, Darry Lloyd, said after investigating, prosecutors were not able to find any evidence against Copeland.

