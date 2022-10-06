Columbia County Rec. Department reorganizing after lay-offs

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s recreation department is getting an over hall after several employees were laid off.

Three employees, two part-time and one full time employee, were let go on Oct. 5. County staff say that recreation department employees had been working at other county departments since Aug. 10.

Among those three employees, are Lake City Council person Chevella Young and Lynda Caldwell Elliott. Caldwell Elliot worked part time for over a decade. All employees say most of their work centered around the Richardson Community Center.

RELATED STORY: Dozens voice their concerns about the future of Richardson Community Center

“I worked a lot of hours that I wasn’t paid for, just to make sure that our kids have what they need. It’s heartbreaking because you get so much and then you have this dropped on the last minute,” said Caldwell Elliott.

On Tuesday, dozens came out to a Columbia County Commission special meeting about the site. Several people were fighting so that the community center continues to receive county funding and ownership.

County staff say they want a more clear separation between operations of the department and work over at the community center. County Manager David Kraus says there are no plans for the county to get rid of ownership of the center.

Kraus says he plans on presenting a reorganization plan for the recreation department to the commission on Oct. 20.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.