Crash in Bradford County left one person in critical condition

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Bradford County left an 18-year-old in critical condition.

The driver was traveling westbound on SR 100 on Wednesday.

This is when they entered the eastbound lane of travel to pass traffic.

The driver did not have enough room or time to pass and over corrected to the right.

They re-entered the westbound lane and went over to the grassy shoulder.

The car overturned multiple times before coming to a stop.

The driver was ejected out of the car.

