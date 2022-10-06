Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on discussions over the future of Richardson Community Center in Lake City.
As of this afternoon, staff at Richardson were laid off because the county no longer has a recreation department according to Lake City council member Chevella Young.
The community center is run by the Columbia County Commission.
Young said she knows of three Richardson employees who lost their jobs.
