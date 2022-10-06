First responders from BCSO are helping with hurricane relief efforts in Southwest Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another group of North Central Florida first responders are heading to Southwest Florida to help in hurricane relief efforts.

Deputies from the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office are arriving in Tampa after being deployed to DeSoto County Wednesday.

They will be relieving other deputies who have been working in the county since the storm passed.

