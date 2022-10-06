Florida Department of Children and Families wait on approval for disaster snap benefits

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Children and Families is waiting on approval from the federal government for disaster snap benefits in the aftermath of Ian.

The US Department of Agriculture runs the snap program.

The state submitted a request to the federal agency asking for the approval of disaster snap benefits, but no word yet on any decision.

