Florida Department of Children and Families wait on approval for disaster snap benefits

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Children and Families is waiting on approval from the federal government for disaster snap benefits in the aftermath of Ian.

The US Department of Agriculture runs the snap program.

The state submitted a request to the federal agency asking for the approval of disaster snap benefits, but no word yet on any decision.

TRENDING: ‘They should always have wellness checks’: Residents react after a woman is sex trafficked in homeless group home

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.