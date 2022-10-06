Former basketball player Patric Young shares his journey to walk again with Florida Gators

Former Florida Gators basketball player Patric Young speaks to current team
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Florida Gators basketball player Patric Young offered words of inspiration to the current team as he works to regain the ability to walk following a car accident.

Young met with the basketball team to encourage them to take advantage of the time that they have, both on the court and in life.

“I don’t want you guys to give up on yourselves and don’t let this opportunity pass you by because I’m telling you, it goes by just like that,” Young said. “In a heartbeat, I would switch places with you guys to do this again. But, that’s not how life works. Take advantage of this right now.”

Young says he is training hard now to regain the ability to walk after his accident.

“I’ve got one to two years right now to maximize my recovery. The vision for me is to walk. I am going to walk again. I am proclaiming that,” Young explained.

Young was seriously injured in June during a single-car crash in Nebraska. Young was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. His passenger was not hurt.

Young was a three-year starter at center in Gainesville. He was a two-time All-SEC player and a three-time SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year.

