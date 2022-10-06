Gainesville City Commission will meet and consider a plan to allow more transect zoning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville city commissioners will consider a plan to allow more transect zoning.

It is a zoning model that calls for a gradual buildup from rural to urban core.

It is recommended that the commission adopts the proposed ordinance.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

It will be held at City Hall.

