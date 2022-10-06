Gainesville City Commission will meet and consider a plan to allow more transect zoning
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville city commissioners will consider a plan to allow more transect zoning.
It is a zoning model that calls for a gradual buildup from rural to urban core.
It is recommended that the commission adopts the proposed ordinance.
TRENDING: MCSO is searching for a man that attempted to abduct a teenage girl at a bus stop in Umatilla
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
It will be held at City Hall.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.