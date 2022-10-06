Gainesville man sexually batters woman having a seizure

Daniel Sahmel, 39, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Daniel Sahmel, 39, Alachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after sexually battering a woman after she had a seizure according to the arrest report.

Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Daniel Sahmel, 39, Wednesday night. Police say Sahmel went to the victim’s home while she was on medical marijuana and prescription medication on Sept. 2. The victim suffers from chronic seizures.

He demanded to be let into the home. Sahmel carried the victim to her bed while she was having a seizure and sexually battered her.

The victim told him ‘no’ and tried to get away. After the assault, Sahmel told the woman he would help her at church and that she ‘better not hurt him.’

RELATED: ‘They should always have wellness checks’: Residents react after a woman is sex trafficked in homeless group home

Sahmel is charged with sexual assault and is being held on a $125,000 bond at the Alachua County Jail.

