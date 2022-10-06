Levy County Sheriff’s Office searches for stolen tractor

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents for help finding a stolen tractor.

Detectives say a tractor was stolen from the 8200 block of Northeast 105 Avenue in Bronson at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 27.

They are still looking for the person or group responsible for this theft.

Officials ask anyone who has information to call the Levy County Sheriff’s Office or call crime stoppers and leave an anonymous tip. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

