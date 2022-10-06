MCSO is searching for a man that attempted to abduct a teenage girl at a bus stop in Umatilla

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the morning of September 22 a man in a pickup tried to abduct a teenage girl while she was walking to her bus stop on the 14000 block of SE 202nd Terrace in Umatilla.

“The gentleman pulls up to her bus stop and attempts to force her into the truck she was able to fight back and run away and make it home to call law enforcement,” said Marion County Sheriff’s Office detective Kip Peterson.

Many people in the neighborhood say are upset that they just found out this happened. Two students who didn’t want to go on camera said they say saw the truck that morning.

The victim was able to give a description to deputies.

“A white male older than 35, no facial hair gray hair with brown parts in it. Driving a red two-door truck with faded paint the truck is also described as having window tint that’s peeling and rust on the rims and the wheel well,” said Peterson.

Chris Yancey, a parent who has a student who goes to Marion County Public Schools said he teaches his children to scream out “stranger” and to run to a nearby home.

“If it was my child I would like to teach them to be as verbal as possible whether if it’s just screaming out loud, running to the next house close enough, or hopefully the school board is putting these school bus stops in locations to where they are near another house.”

The suspect, in this case, is still on the loose and residents said they’ll keep a closer eye out for everyone’s child so this doesn’t happen again.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.