Murder trial for Dashan Lewis will continue

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The murder trial continues for Dashan Lewis, who is accused of killing Steven McGee in 2019.

Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder with firearm discharge, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a short barreled shotgun.

Detectives say Lewis is the one who shot McGee with a handgun multiple times.

The trial will begin at 9 a.m.

