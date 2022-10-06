No. 15 Gator volleyball team wins tight match at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The Gator volleyball team proved to be clutch on Wednesday night, prevailing over Tennessee in a close SEC road match. The first two sets were decided by the minimum two points, with Florida eventually claiming the win, 26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20.

No. 15 Florida improves to 11-3 overall, 3-1 in the SEC. Tennessee drops to 8-8 overall, and a 2-2 mark in conference play.

Marina Markova led the offensive attack for Florida, delivering 17 kills, her most in a UF uniform. Sofia Victoria added 13 kills and Gabbi Essix slammed eight more kills on 14 attempts.

Florida’s busy week of matches continues with a two-match homestand against LSU on Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (3 p.m).

