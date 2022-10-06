No. 15 Gator volleyball team wins tight match at Tennessee

Opening set wins add up in tense road win
SEC play continues for UF
SEC play continues for UF(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The Gator volleyball team proved to be clutch on Wednesday night, prevailing over Tennessee in a close SEC road match. The first two sets were decided by the minimum two points, with Florida eventually claiming the win, 26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20.

No. 15 Florida improves to 11-3 overall, 3-1 in the SEC. Tennessee drops to 8-8 overall, and a 2-2 mark in conference play.

Marina Markova led the offensive attack for Florida, delivering 17 kills, her most in a UF uniform. Sofia Victoria added 13 kills and Gabbi Essix slammed eight more kills on 14 attempts.

Florida’s busy week of matches continues with a two-match homestand against LSU on Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (3 p.m).

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

Countryside Christian senior volleyball player Hallie Robertson.
TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hallie Robertson (Countryside Christian)
Play of the week poll
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
Dunnellon H.S., Tuesday
Hawthorne, Dunnellon pick up Tuesday night football victories
North Marion H.S., Monday
High School Roundup: Monday Night Football, NCFL-style