Ocala man arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala has been arrested on multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon .

Marion County sheriff’s deputies say he threatened minors with a BB gun.

On Tuesday, 40-year-old Brandon Knowles was arrested after deputies responded to SE 35th Ct.

They say he got angry at four juveniles for talking to a friend on the roadway.

Deputies say he later approached the four with a BB gun and threatened to shoot them.

