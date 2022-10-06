Ocala man arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala has been arrested on multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon .

Marion County sheriff’s deputies say he threatened minors with a BB gun.

On Tuesday, 40-year-old Brandon Knowles was arrested after deputies responded to SE 35th Ct.

They say he got angry at four juveniles for talking to a friend on the roadway.

Deputies say he later approached the four with a BB gun and threatened to shoot them.

