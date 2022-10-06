Ocala man arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala has been arrested on multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon .
Marion County sheriff’s deputies say he threatened minors with a BB gun.
On Tuesday, 40-year-old Brandon Knowles was arrested after deputies responded to SE 35th Ct.
TRENDING: Two men arrested for holding a woman hostage at Gainesville group home
They say he got angry at four juveniles for talking to a friend on the roadway.
Deputies say he later approached the four with a BB gun and threatened to shoot them.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.