One Class at a Time: Sherry Que
By Kristin Chase
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sherry Que is October’s ‘One Class at a Time’ winner.

Mrs. Que is the the family liaison at Irby Elementary School in Alachua.

She supports and assists families throughout the school in need of shelter, food and clothing.

“It gives me joy and fulfillment that through what I’m doing, I’m helping” said Que. “I appreciate that and love helping the community. Being able to help families and the community in need. It’s my passion and I love that”

Along with family relations, she runs the PBS store to incentivize good behavior and choices for students by using Irby dollars. “We have a variety of different things in the store that they can but it. Toys snacks, an opportunity to be on the morning news with teachers or the principal” said Que.

She also organizes the Backpack Weekend Program, to provide food for families and students over the weekends.

“Mrs. Que is so flexible, understanding and adaptable. She steps up to the plate whenever there is an opportunity to support the kids, families and teachers as well. She is extremely deserving. I could not be happier for her” said principal Tanya Floyd.

Whether it is through students, families or teachers, Mrs. Que’s impact runs deep throughout Irby Elementary.

