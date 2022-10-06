Republican U.S. senator finalist to become next UF president
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The next president of the University of Florida has been named by a committee.
The university tweeted the Presidential Search Committee has unanimously endorsed former Yale and University of Texas Austen Professor Ben Sasse.
He will replace Kent Fuchs to become the 13th university president.
