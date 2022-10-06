Republican U.S. senator finalist to become next UF president

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The next president of the University of Florida has been named by a committee.

The university tweeted the Presidential Search Committee has unanimously endorsed former Yale and University of Texas Austen Professor Ben Sasse.

He is currently a republican U.S. Senator representing Nebraska. He was also formerly

He will replace Kent Fuchs to become the 13th university president.

