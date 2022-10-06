Residents are upset about high gas price at Gainesville gas station

By Alexus Goings
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers are upset after BP Gas Station located on Archer Road is priced at $3.39-that’s a 26 cent price increase within a week.

October was the start of Florida’s fuel tax holiday signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. The bill is meant to provide more than $1.2 billion dollars of tax relief for items commonly purchased by Floridians, like gas.

The fuel tax holiday, which runs until October 31st, is meant to lower the cost of gas by about 25 cents per gallon.

Some gas stations did not participate in the gas tax holiday, as of yet. Owner of the BP gas station told TV20 that it isn’t required for him to lower prices because the pumps were filled at the end of September, which was before the holiday.

However, drivers like Kyle Selby who noticed the difference in pricing said it’s frustrating.

“All over town they have reduced their prices. Just down the road here a half a mile, they reduced their prices,” said Selby. “It was $3.03 in high springs so this is really a huge difference from the prices around town.”

According to the Governor’s Press secretary Brian Griffin said it’s legal. If gas is purchased at the reduced rate then it must be sold at that rate but the lower price doesn’t apply to September gas buys.

The owner of the gas station generally buys and fills new gas every four or five days, so customers should see discount soon.

