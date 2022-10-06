Student brings loaded pistol to Marion County school

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old high school student accused of bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies say Julius Nick’olas Webster, 17, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.

On Thursday, deputies say a North Marion High School student told the school resource deputy he overheard two students in the bathroom who said they had a firearm and intended to kill someone. School leaders reviewed security cameras and identified the two students.

One of the students was Webster, who did not have his book bag. When asked where his bag was, Webster said he didn’t bring it to school, however, security camera footage showed him with a bag earlier in the day.

Deputies found the bag and inside was a loaded .22 caliber Taurus pistol wrapped in a beanie. Webster then told authorities he found the gun in a ditch several weeks ago.

