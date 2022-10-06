Trailer with two race cars inside stolen during Hurricane Ian

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was robbed of two of his trailer and two race cars as Hurricane Ian approached.

A news organization, MotorBiscuit MSN, reports Jeff Stalnaker secured his two dirt track race cars in a trailer ahead of Ian.

Somebody stole the trailer before he returned.

Jail records show 29-year-old Alex Herring is in jail on grand theft and other charges after the incident.

MSN reports herring, instead of selling the stolen cars, buried them in an abandoned sand pit at a construction site where he was working.

