TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hallie Robertson (Countryside Christian)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Volleyball has always grabbed Hallie Robertson’s attention more than any other sport.

“My brother played football and I liked watching it but I never wanted to play flag football or anything like that,” said Countryside Christian volleyball player Hallie Robertson. “My sister played softball, but I didn’t enjoy it as much as volleyball.”

The senior captain of the countryside Christian volleyball team picked up the game when she was in 6th grade, but didn’t get serios about it until her freshman year.

“Well each year you can definitely tell the growth in her and that’s the exciting part,” said Minutemen head coach Michelle Seibold. Each year she comes with new skills and maturity and this year has been the ability to lead a team.”

This season, as an outside hitter, Robertson leads the team with 130 kills. Even though there’s only eight players on the Minutemen, Roberson still loves playing for one another.

“Working individually you have goals for yourself, but you can’t play volleyball without a team it’s not an individual sport.”

Aside from also playing for Countryside Christian’s basketball, softball, and cheerleading teams, Robertson is a stellar student. She has a 4.5 weighted gpa and is the president of Student Government.

“It helps me be able to help in my community and my school. You can serve others through student government. I always want to do my best in everything that I do, so if I don’t put in the time I know I’m not gonna do my best, so that’s why I put in the time to do all the things.”

Robertson will attend Santa Fe College after graduation and enroll in the school’s nursing program.

