Gas leak clamped at the University of Florida

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida issued an alert to students about a gas leak on campus.

Officials say people were asked to avoid the area of Museum Road or shelter in place due to the reported leak.

Gainesville Regional Utility officials have clamped the leak which is at a construction zone. GRU officials say a contractor cut the line while working.

They are working to determine how to do repairs on the line.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say they have closed the call and the area is safe at this time.

