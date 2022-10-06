Gas leak clamped at the University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida issued an alert to students about a gas leak on campus.

Officials say people were asked to avoid the area of Museum Road or shelter in place due to the reported leak.

Gainesville Regional Utility officials have clamped the leak which is at a construction zone. GRU officials say a contractor cut the line while working.

They are working to determine how to do repairs on the line.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say they have closed the call and the area is safe at this time.

UF Alert-Gainesville 1555 Museum Road located (at the Construction Zone ). Gas Leak Avoid the area or shelter in place if nearby; details to follow. — UF Alert (@UFAlert) October 6, 2022

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.