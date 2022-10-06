University of Florida College of Design, Construction, and Planning holds groundbreaking for new addition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Design, Construction, and Planning held a groundbreaking ceremony for a the addition of the Bruno E. and Maritza F. Ramos Collaboratory today.

The 50,000 square foot building will house a number of new facilities, including a multi-functional space called the ‘Creative Collisions Commons,’ where students and faculty can collaborate.

The addition will also give students an opportunity to use state-of-the-art technology in the Digital Modeling and Fabrication Space where students with different disciplines can research together.

A Virtual Design and Construction Lab where students can “work on digital modeling, learn enhanced computational design and artificial intelligence, and master building information modeling”, and many other facilities will be available as well.

Attendees of the ceremony heard speeches from Dean Chimay Anumba, President Kent Fuchs, and the contributors who made the project possible.

Construction is planned to be completed before the centennial celebration of UF DCP, in 2025.

