University of Florida College of Design will host a ceremony for 50,000 square foot Collaboratory

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Design construction and planning will host a ceremony for the Bruno E. And Maritza F. Ramos Collaboratory.

The Ramos Collaboratory is a 50,000 square foot building that can bring a generational change to UF.

The building will enhance the college’s ability to educate students and conduct research for the real world.

The ceremony will begin at 12 p.m.

