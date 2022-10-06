University of Florida College of Design will host a ceremony for 50,000 square foot Collaboratory

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Design construction and planning will host a ceremony for the Bruno E. And Maritza F. Ramos Collaboratory.

The Ramos Collaboratory is a 50,000 square foot building that can bring a generational change to UF.

TRENDING: Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting

The building will enhance the college’s ability to educate students and conduct research for the real world.

The ceremony will begin at 12 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

WCJB weather Forecast
WCJB TV 20 FORECAST
One Class at a Time: Sherry Que
One Class at a Time: Sherry Que
Gainesville City Commission will meet and consider a plan to allow more transect zoning
Crash in Bradford County left one person in critical condition
Crash in Bradford County left one person in critical condition
Crash in Bradford County left one person in critical condition
Crash in Bradford County left one person in critical condition