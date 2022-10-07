21st annual Guest Chef Gainesville featured more than 30 chefs creating their favorite dishes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 30 chefs created their favorite recipes for guests as a part of a non-profit fundraiser.

Peaceful Paths serves survivors of domestic violence in Alachua, Bradford, and Union counties.

Thursday evening, officials held their 21st annual Guest Chef Gainesville where more than 30 chefs from around the city cook and serve their favorite dishes.

“One of the best things about living in this community is the fact that we know they generously support us. They want us to be here and they believe in that mission that we are here to save lives and create change. And that it’s our business day to day to support victims and survivors through their journey said Executive Director Theresa Beachy.”

The proceeds support peaceful paths in helping victims of domestic violence and their families.

