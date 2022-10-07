Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian.

The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th.

Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off.

Officials say more time on top of the flex days will have to be added for elementary students.

More updates will be released soon.

