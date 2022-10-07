Brick Gallery in Ocala will hold the 4th annual Best of the Best art Exhibit and Competition

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance will have their 4th annual Best of the Best Art Exhibit and Competition.

The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brick Gallery in Ocala.

There will be specialty cocktails, music and photo ops.

You will also be able to mingle with participating artists.

TRENDING: 21st annual Guest Chef Gainesville featured more than 30 chefs creating their favorite dishes

The artworks are featured in various mediums by 50 MCA artist members.

The awards ceremony starts at 5:45 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Gator nation will celebrate the UF Homecoming Parade 2022
Brick Gallery in Ocala will hold the 4th annual Best of the Best art Exhibit and Competition
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita