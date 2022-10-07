Brick Gallery in Ocala will hold the 4th annual Best of the Best art Exhibit and Competition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance will have their 4th annual Best of the Best Art Exhibit and Competition.

The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brick Gallery in Ocala.

There will be specialty cocktails, music and photo ops.

You will also be able to mingle with participating artists.

The artworks are featured in various mediums by 50 MCA artist members.

The awards ceremony starts at 5:45 p.m.

