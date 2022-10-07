Buchholz dominates GHS in rivalry showdown, 49-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz football team stayed undefeated, moving to 5-0 with a 49-0 win over rival GHS on Thursday night for the Bobcats’ fourth straight win in the head to head series. Buchholz forced a fumble on the second snap of the game and scored on the second offensive play from scrimmage to set the tone.

The margin of victory is somewhat unusual in the history of the programs. Friday’s result was just the sixth in the last 18 matchups decided by 20 points or more, but the Bobcats have now outscored the Hurricanes 83-3 in the last two years.

Buchholz remains at home to take on Oakleaf next Friday. GHS falls to 0-7 overall and hosts Matanzas next Thursday.

