Buchholz dominates GHS in rivalry showdown, 49-0

The Bobcats led 21-0 after one quarter and never looked back in rout
City rivalry one-sided this year
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz football team stayed undefeated, moving to 5-0 with a 49-0 win over rival GHS on Thursday night for the Bobcats’ fourth straight win in the head to head series. Buchholz forced a fumble on the second snap of the game and scored on the second offensive play from scrimmage to set the tone.

The margin of victory is somewhat unusual in the history of the programs. Friday’s result was just the sixth in the last 18 matchups decided by 20 points or more, but the Bobcats have now outscored the Hurricanes 83-3 in the last two years.

Buchholz remains at home to take on Oakleaf next Friday. GHS falls to 0-7 overall and hosts Matanzas next Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

The Gators soccer team prepares to face Arkansas.
Florida soccer team loses to Arkansas
Former Florida Gators basketball player Patric Young speaks to current team
Former basketball player Patric Young shares his journey to walk again with Florida Gators
Countryside Christian senior volleyball player Hallie Robertson.
TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hallie Robertson (Countryside Christian)
SEC play continues for UF
No. 15 Gator volleyball team wins tight match at Tennessee