Companies from across Florida compete for the 2022 Cade Prize

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Cade Prize winner for 2022 is generating a buzz in more than one way.

Judges proclaimed Neptunya Ocean Power of Boca Raton as the winner for developing their technology known as Octopodz.

Octopodz would improve renewable energy with their design of offshore wind turbines that have a floating design.

Sustainable Landfill Solutions, a company based in North Central Florida, was a finalist for their on-site landfill treatment system.

