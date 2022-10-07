Companies from across Florida compete for the 2022 Cade Prize

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Cade Prize winner for 2022 is generating a buzz in more than one way.

Judges proclaimed Neptunya Ocean Power of Boca Raton as the winner for developing their technology known as Octopodz.

Octopodz would improve renewable energy with their design of offshore wind turbines that have a floating design.

Sustainable Landfill Solutions, a company based in North Central Florida, was a finalist for their on-site landfill treatment system.

TRENDING STORY: Investigators release new details on plane crash that killed Ocala Police chief Greg Graham

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.