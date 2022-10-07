Dashan Lewis murder trial goes to jury for deliberation

Murder trial for Dashan Lewis will continue
Murder trial for Dashan Lewis will continue(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury is now deliberating a murder trial in Columbia County.

48-year-old Dashan Lewis is accused of killing steven McGee in 2019.

The trial went to the jury Friday.

Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Two other suspects were arrested over McGee’s death, 28-year-old Cody Bartosek and 22-year-old Danielle Cianelli.

A couple walking their dog found McGee’s body on Old Spanish Road near the Columbia-Suwannee county line.

