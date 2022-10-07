Democratic United States Senate candidate Val Demings makes stops in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic United States Senate candidate and state representative, Val Demings made 5 campaign tour stops in Gainesville today.

Her first stop was at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers at 9 a.m.

There, she answered some attendees’ questions and took photos after delivering a speech about her respect for unions along with personal ties.

The candidate said that on her first day of being a police officer, long before her bout as Chief of Police of the Orlando Police Department, she joined a police union.

She also shared stories of her childhood and father, who she said worked 7 days a week as a janitor.

Demings thanked the teachers who were in attendance and recalled her past teachers.

She emphasized the importance of unions and vowed to protect their rights, like the right to collectively bargain.

Her last stop of the tour is at the ‘Get Out the Vote’ kick-off event where she will be joined by local leaders at 7 p.m.

