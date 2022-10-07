Florida soccer team loses to Arkansas

Gators 0-5 in SEC play
The Gators soccer team prepares to face Arkansas.
The Gators soccer team prepares to face Arkansas.(wcjb)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida soccer team’s losing streak increased to seven, after the Gators dropped their fifth consecutive Southeastern Conference match of the season to No. 9 Arkansas.

The Gators (2-10) lost their fourth straight home match after coming up a goal short to the Razorbacks (9-2-1) in a 1-0 loss at Dizney Stadium on Thursday.

Arkansas’ Jessica De Filippo scored the difference in the opening 6 minutes of the match. Her lone goal stood up the rest of the way, as the Razorbacks totaled 18 shots, 12 on goal, compared to Florida’s 3 shots.

The narrow outcome may come as a surprise to some, considering full-time Gators goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg was knocked out of the game in the 35th minute. Goldberg came running toward the top of the box to try and beat Bea Franklin to the ball, Goldberg succeeded in doing so, but was kicked in the face by Franklin and needed a towel to stop the bleeding after a few minutes.

With Goldberg out, senior keeper Francesca Faraci entered in her place and made a several saves to keep the deficit at a goal the entire time she was between the pipes.

The Gators offense just couldn’t couldn’t get much going on offense. It seemed like every time they had possession they lost it just as quickly. Their shots on goal weren’t much of a threat when they did have a chance to score.

The Gators will next play on Sunday at 2p.m. against Missouri at Columbia.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

SEC play continues for UF
No. 15 Gator volleyball team wins tight match at Tennessee
Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) runs to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown on a...
Florida football crushes Eastern Washington 52-17
Florida first baseman Avery Goelz (7) at bat during an NCAA regional championship softball game...
SEC unveils 2023 softball schedule
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks for a receiver against South Florida during the...
Gator Insider: Florida hosts Eastern Washington on Sunday