Florida soccer team loses to Arkansas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida soccer team’s losing streak increased to seven, after the Gators dropped their fifth consecutive Southeastern Conference match of the season to No. 9 Arkansas.

The Gators (2-10) lost their fourth straight home match after coming up a goal short to the Razorbacks (9-2-1) in a 1-0 loss at Dizney Stadium on Thursday.

Arkansas’ Jessica De Filippo scored the difference in the opening 6 minutes of the match. Her lone goal stood up the rest of the way, as the Razorbacks totaled 18 shots, 12 on goal, compared to Florida’s 3 shots.

The narrow outcome may come as a surprise to some, considering full-time Gators goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg was knocked out of the game in the 35th minute. Goldberg came running toward the top of the box to try and beat Bea Franklin to the ball, Goldberg succeeded in doing so, but was kicked in the face by Franklin and needed a towel to stop the bleeding after a few minutes.

With Goldberg out, senior keeper Francesca Faraci entered in her place and made a several saves to keep the deficit at a goal the entire time she was between the pipes.

The Gators offense just couldn’t couldn’t get much going on offense. It seemed like every time they had possession they lost it just as quickly. Their shots on goal weren’t much of a threat when they did have a chance to score.

The Gators will next play on Sunday at 2p.m. against Missouri at Columbia.

