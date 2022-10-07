Gainesville man arrested after threatening to kill campers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested on aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened people with a knife.

Officers arrested Dylan Kearce, 24, on Archer Road last night after victims told police that he had been causing issues at their camp all day.

They say Kearce threatened two people with a 10-inch long hunting knife.

The victims said Kearce threatened to kill them and their dogs, as well as burn down their tent.

Officers say Kearce then tried to run, but was caught shortly after.

