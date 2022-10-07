Gainesville Networking Community will hold Gator Gallop

Gator Gallop kicks off the the start of the homecoming day fun.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a two mile fun run in Gainesville.

The Gator Gallop is hosted by Gainesville Networking Community and others.

It will be held at Plaza of the Americas at 10:45 a.m.

Gator Gallop kicks off the the start of the homecoming day fun.

The run will take the same path as the parade.

