Gator Insider: Florida hosts Missouri on homecoming

Florida is 5-5 against Missouri the last 10 meetings
both teams 0-2 in SEC play
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week six of the college football season means Florida celebrates homecoming with a contest against Missouri. Both the Gators and Tigers are winless in Southeastern Conference play and hungry to score their first win on Saturday. TV20′s Gator Insider, Steve Russell, details the matchup.

