Gator nation will celebrate the UF Homecoming Parade 2022

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Nation will be out in force for UF Homecoming Parade 2022 in Gainesville.

The route starts on 13th Street and Museum Road and travels to University Avenue and Bo Diddley Plaza.

Organizers say last year’s theme was about reminiscing and traveling through the decades.

This year, they say it will be about current trends.

It is always crowded so get there early in order to get a great spot to watch.

The parade will start at noon and everyone is welcome.

If you are not able to attend the parade in person there is a link to a live stream HERE

TRENDING STORY: University of Florida College of Design, Construction, and Planning holds groundbreaking for new addition

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

Brick Gallery in Ocala will hold the 4th annual Best of the Best art Exhibit and Competition
Brick Gallery in Ocala will hold the 4th annual Best of the Best art Exhibit and Competition
Gator nation will celebrate the UF Homecoming Parade 2022
Brick Gallery in Ocala will hold the 4th annual Best of the Best art Exhibit and Competition
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita