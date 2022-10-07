Gator nation will celebrate the UF Homecoming Parade 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Nation will be out in force for UF Homecoming Parade 2022 in Gainesville.

The route starts on 13th Street and Museum Road and travels to University Avenue and Bo Diddley Plaza.

Organizers say last year’s theme was about reminiscing and traveling through the decades.

This year, they say it will be about current trends.

It is always crowded so get there early in order to get a great spot to watch.

The parade will start at noon and everyone is welcome.

If you are not able to attend the parade in person there is a link to a live stream HERE

TRENDING STORY: University of Florida College of Design, Construction, and Planning holds groundbreaking for new addition

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.