Investigators release new details on plane crash that killed Ocala Police chief Greg Graham

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly two years later we are learning new details about the plane crash that killed Ocala Police chief Greg Graham.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on the crash from October 25th, 2020.

About 20 minutes after departure the plane suddenly slowed down and entered a descending left turn.

Investigators believe the engine lost power, likely because it ran low on fuel.

Investigators say the pilot also contributed to the accident by exceeding the airplane’s critical angle of attack.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.