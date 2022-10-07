Investigators release new details on plane crash that killed Ocala Police chief Greg Graham

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly two years later we are learning new details about the plane crash that killed Ocala Police chief Greg Graham.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on the crash from October 25th, 2020.

About 20 minutes after departure the plane suddenly slowed down and entered a descending left turn.

Investigators believe the engine lost power, likely because it ran low on fuel.

Investigators say the pilot also contributed to the accident by exceeding the airplane’s critical angle of attack.

