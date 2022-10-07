Lake City Police are looking out for late-night robber

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who robbed a Circle K on West Duval Avenue.

Officers responded to the store a little before 2 a.m.

They say a man wearing a camouflage jacket and pants, and a red mask approached the register with his hand inside his jacket pocket.

He demanded money from the clerk who complied.

The robber then left and nobody was injured.

