Lake City Police are looking out for late-night robber
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who robbed a Circle K on West Duval Avenue.
Officers responded to the store a little before 2 a.m.
They say a man wearing a camouflage jacket and pants, and a red mask approached the register with his hand inside his jacket pocket.
He demanded money from the clerk who complied.
The robber then left and nobody was injured.
