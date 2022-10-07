Marion County man missing while not taking prescribed medications

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Marion County is missing and has not been taking his prescribed medication.

George Bastian was last seen on September 29, leaving his residence, located at 12589 SE 80th Ave in Summerfield.

TRENDING: North Marion HS student arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school

Bastian was driving his white Ford F-150 pickup truck, bearing the Florida license plate 5939XD.

He has previously suffered from a brain aneurysm and has diminished cognitive functioning.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 911.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.