Marion County man missing while not taking prescribed medications

He was last seen leaving his residence at the end of September 2022.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Marion County is missing and has not been taking his prescribed medication.

George Bastian was last seen on September 29, leaving his residence, located at 12589 SE 80th Ave in Summerfield.

TRENDING: North Marion HS student arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school

Bastian was driving his white Ford F-150 pickup truck, bearing the Florida license plate 5939XD.

He has previously suffered from a brain aneurysm and has diminished cognitive functioning.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 911.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

Brick Gallery in Ocala will hold the 4th annual Best of the Best art Exhibit and Competition
Brick Gallery in Ocala will hold the 4th annual Best of the Best art Exhibit and Competition
Gator nation will celebrate the UF Homecoming Parade 2022
Brick Gallery in Ocala will hold the 4th annual Best of the Best art Exhibit and Competition
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita