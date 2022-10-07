Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes.

First up we have the always on the go Tank. This six-year-old boy loves to play and it looking for a new forever friend.

Next is the adorable five-year-old pup Rhino. This lizard hunting dog is ready to fetch at a moments notice.

Last is the very affectionate Pita. This one-year-old kitty is looking for a new cuddle buddy.

RELATED: Marion County Pets: Kylie, Clyde, and Woody

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

Brick Gallery in Ocala will hold the 4th annual Best of the Best art Exhibit and Competition
Brick Gallery in Ocala will hold the 4th annual Best of the Best art Exhibit and Competition
Gator nation will celebrate the UF Homecoming Parade 2022
Brick Gallery in Ocala will hold the 4th annual Best of the Best art Exhibit and Competition
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita