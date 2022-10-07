Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes.

First up we have the always on the go Tank. This six-year-old boy loves to play and it looking for a new forever friend.

Next is the adorable five-year-old pup Rhino. This lizard hunting dog is ready to fetch at a moments notice.

Last is the very affectionate Pita. This one-year-old kitty is looking for a new cuddle buddy.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

