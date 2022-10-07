North Marion HS student arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said during the school day a North Marion High School student overheard 17-year-old Julius Webster and another student in the bathroom talking about having a gun and killing someone.

Gavin Echols is one of many students, teachers, and parents TV20 spoke to who were unaware this happened.

“The fact that they don’t tell teachers, kids, or anything is kind of screwed up I think. First of all, they shouldn’t even although that to happen and they should be more aware of what’s going on,” said Echols.

The student told a school resource deputy on campus. The deputy and the assistant principal reviewed the school’s hallway cameras to identify the students.

They eventually located and searched Webster and the other student, not finding the gun at first. Webster said he gave a book bag to his cousin, and she dropped it off at his 5th-period class.

That’s where deputies found a loaded .22 caliber Taurus pistol wrapped in a beanie.

“They could have shot one person and boom they go on a rampage they start going through hallways and go crazy, but I don’t think you should even think about bringing a gun to campus. There’s no point of putting the other kids in danger that don’t need to be in danger,” said Echols.

Officials said Webster admitted to having the gun and said he found it in a ditch four weeks ago. Webster was arrested and taken to the Marion County jail.

