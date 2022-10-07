Route and theme for this year’s Homecoming Parade revealed

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Nation will be out in force for UF Homecoming Parade 2022 in Gainesville.

This year’s homecoming parade starts at noon.

The route starts on 13th Street and Museum Road and travels to University Avenue and Bo Diddley Plaza.

Organizers say last year’s theme was about reminiscing and traveling through the decades.

This year, they say it will be about current trends.

