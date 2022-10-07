Technical services crew at OPD donated bikes to Brother’s Keeper

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A section of the Ocala police Department donated bicycles to an outreach ministry.

The technical services crew helped donate 45 bicycles to Brother’s Keeper.

The bikes were either recovered property or were evidence at one point, meeting the requirements to be disposed of.

Instead, the bikes were loaded onto a brothers keeper truck where they will fix them up and provide them to those in need.

