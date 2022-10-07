Thousands gather in Gainesville for homecoming parade

This year’s parade theme is “This is the moment.”
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people are gathered in Gainesville for the University of Florida homecoming parade.

The parade started at noon on Friday. Roads are closed as the parade travels from 13th Ave. at Norman Hall, travelling north to the Bo Diddly Plaza.

This year’s parade theme is “This is the moment.” It’s meant to highlight current trends that define the UF and Gainesville communities.

The parade ends at 2 in the afternoon, but the campus will be packed all day as people get ready for Gator Growl, which kicks off at 7 at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, or O-Dome.

TRENDING: 21st annual Guest Chef Gainesville featured more than 30 chefs creating their favorite dishes

Fans of all ages are dressed in blue and orange to show off their Gator pride.

Those who can’t make it in person can watch it on livestream on the Gator Growl website.

