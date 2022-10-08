East Marion School Alumni celebrate their 100th anniversary

Alumni celebrated their 100th anniversary of the school.
Alumni celebrated their 100th anniversary of the school.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNNE, Fla. (WCJB) - East Marion School alumni joined together this weekend to celebrate their 100th anniversary. It began in 1922 with grades k-12, these days it’s an elementary school.

“My mother and nine of her siblings went to this school and their children went to this school and some of their grandchildren went to this school and on and on. So we have too many memories,” said Celeste Godwin Viale.

All those memories were told by alumni who went to school together.

“I taught in the old building not this building, but the wooden building, and the kids have not been to kindergarten so they came right to first grade so it was kind of like kindergarten in the beginning,” said Judy Gwin Harrison.

Gwin Harrison was a former first-grade teacher and she said she remembers the old wooden school.

“We had 7th and 8th graders upstairs so you have to picture this all wood. So when they changed classes I was downstairs with the first grade you get all those chairs moving, all that noise.”

Throughout the years each person keeps coming back and everyone including Godwin Viale said it’s like a big family reunion.

“The school was very involved in the community and the community was involved with the school. We had the best time as one of my guys said last night we grew up in the best time, the best time.”

This school continues to serve and educate the community with more than 730 students currently enrolled.

